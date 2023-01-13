W. Dale Shetler, 84, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, January 11, 2023 surrounded by his family.

He was born on August 12, 1938 to the late William Laird Eugene and Annabelle Blanche Beer Shetler at 1:05 a.m. at his grandparents’ home in Rural Valley.

He married the former Emma Jean “Putz” Fichthorn on October 19, 1957, who preceded him in death on November 23, 2001.

Dale boarded the USS Orion AS-18 on January 7, 1960, right out of Class A Engineman School as a fireman apprentice.

He then moved up ranks from Class C-1 Engineman to being honorably discharged as E5 Second Class Engineman from the US Navy on May 10, 1963.

After coming home, Dale graduated from Trade School in Diesel Mechanics.

His favorite job when asked was working with Beckwith. Dale was a field mechanic from 1963 to 2001 working all over western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

He was a member of the Shippenville United Methodist Church.

Dale was also a member of the Clarion American Legion Post #066, the Clarion VFW Post #2145, and the NRA.

His passions included tinkering on old tractors and engines and going on adventures across America.

Dale loved hoarding greasy tools and engine parts.

He also enjoyed making everyone laugh at his silly jokes.

Dale is survived by his son, Brian Dale Shetler and his wife, Tammy; his daughter, Elaine Shetler-Libent and her husband, Brian; 2 granddaughters, Keshia Shetler and Brooke Libent; and a brother, Robert Harvey Shetler and his wife, Margaret Marie; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023 in the funeral home with Rev. Steve Ketner presiding.

A luncheon will be provided at the Shippenville United Methodist Church immediately following the services.

Interment will take place in the Salem United Church of Christ “Hills” Cemetery in Rural Valley.

In lieu of flowers, Dale’s family suggests donations be sent to the NRA online at home.nra.org, the Wounded Warrior Project online at support.woundedwarriorproject.org, or to the Trump 2024 Campaign because that is where Dale donated his tithing.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

