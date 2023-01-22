Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lean Green Smoothie

Kids love the unusual color of this frosty and flavorful smoothie!

Ingredients

3/4 cup fat-free milk

1-1/2 cups fat-free vanilla yogurt



1 cup ice cubes1 cup fresh spinach1 ripe medium banana2 tablespoons lemon juice

Directions

-In a blender, combine all ingredients; cover and process for 30 seconds or until smooth. Pour into chilled glasses; serve immediately.

