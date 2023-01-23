Police Seeking Information on Theft of Pokémon Card from Venango County Co-Op

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa.(EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating the theft of a Pokémon card from Venango County Co-op.

(Photo above: Security camera image of suspect.)

Franklin-based State Police are attempting to identify the suspect who allegedly stole the card from the co-op on Saturday, January 21, around 4:32 p.m.

The card is valued at $5.00.

The Venango County Co-Op is located at 6945 US 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Seybert at 814-676-6596.

