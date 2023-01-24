Featured Local Job: Behavioral Health Counselor

UPMC Northwest currently has opening for a Behavioral Health Counselor in Seneca.

Behavioral Health Counselor

Job ID: 185283388

Status: Full-Time



Regular/Temporary: RegularHours: Primarily Day Shift role (typically no weekends)Shift: Day JobFacility: UPMC NorthwestDepartment: Behavioral Health InpatLocation: 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346Union Position: NoSalary Range: $19.47 to $31.19 per hour

Current UPMC employees must apply in HR Direct.

All others click HERE to apply.

Behavioral Health Counselor Responsibilities:

Demonstrate knowledge of behavior support techniques and skills to aid in the development of individualized behavior plans.

Assist with care coordination as needed to ensure the highest quality of care to clients and families.

Facilitate referrals for other clinical services during treatment and at discharge.

Facilitate referrals for other clinical services during treatment and at discharge. Demonstrate knowledge of structured clinical assessment tools including specific measures of psychiatric symptomatology, family functioning, and academic achievement with an ability to communicate results and recommended course of treatment to families and other professionals.

Responsible for paperwork and participates in interagency team meetings.

Actively participate, coordinate, and liaison with other services.

Facilitate the resolution of any problematic issue related to service delivery.

Provide individual and family therapy in a community and/or inpatient/outpatient setting.

Ensure behavior plans are implemented with fidelity by staff to maximize effectiveness.

Provide direct care to assigned patients.

Provide direct clinical supervision to assigned staff.

Modes of supervision include: individual, group and onsite supervision.

Treatment team meetings also will be conducted.

Develop expertise in child/adolescent/adult psychopathology, crisis intervention / de-escalation techniques, and behavioral therapy.

Conduct ongoing evaluations of behavior plans after implementation to assess if plans need to be updated.

Qualifications

Masters degree in Psychology; Child Development; Applied Behavior Analysis; Early Intervention; Education; Special Education; Instruction in Learning; Social Work or a related field.

1 year of clinical experience preferred

Knowledge of behavior principles, evaluation and assessment process, as well as application of current version of the DSM preferred

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) or Licensed Marriage Family Therapist (LMFT) or Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC) or Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW) preferred.

Behavioral Health Unit Overview:

The Behavioral Health Unit at UPMC Northwest is recognized for the compassionate care, professionalism, and expertise demonstrated by the staff. The leadership team maintains a close working relationship with Western Psychiatric Hospital to offer current developments in both evidence-based knowledge and clinical practice in the field of Behavioral Health Care. The Unit strongly advocates for patients and employs a multidisciplinary approach that addresses patients’ clinical, social, safety, and spiritual needs and promotes achievement of optimal levels of stability, independence, and well-being following discharge.

The unit includes Acute Care & Extended Acute Care (EAC) which permits UPMC team members to work with patients in acute crisis as well as with patients who are here for many weeks. EAC patients work to establish the skills and supports necessary to return to the community with an enhanced ability to succeed and thrive.

Apply today!

UPMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Disability/Veteran

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.