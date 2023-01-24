 

Featured Local Job: Unit Chef

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 @ 04:01 PM

Posted by Adrian Weber

Laurelbrooke Personal Care currently has openings for a Unit Chef.

Do you want to make an impact on the lives of seniors in your community by preparing and cooking quality meals?

Do you want a better quality of life or work/life balance? Work in Senior Living at Laurelbrooke Personal Care!

Position: Unit Chef

The role at a glance:

Laurelbrook is looking to add an experienced, motivated Unit Chef to their Healthcare team in Brookville, PA. As a floating chef, you will have the opportunity to supervise and participate in the preparation of meals for various locations as assigned.

What you’ll be doing:

  • Planning, organizing, and supervising culinary operations of retail and catering services
  • Planning menus based on various factors, such as market trends, customer preferences, and nutritional considerations
  • Conferring with district managers or other departments regarding daily aspects of dining service
  • Directing and coordinating the work of kitchen staff
  • Other tasks as assigned

Must-haves:

  • Certification by a recognized culinary institution or an equivalent combination of education and experience
  • Ability to travel up to 75% of the time
  • At least three years experience in culinary management
  • Strong leadership and communication skills

Nice-to-haves:

  • At least one year experience in a similar role

Where you’ll be working:

  • Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

Laurelbrooke Personal Care
133 Laurelbrooke Drive
Brookville, PA 15825

For more information please call: 814-849-0494 or email: [email protected]

Click or Scan the QR code below to apply:

Unit Chef

Cura Hospitality is an equal-opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.


