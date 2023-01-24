 

WEATHER ALERT: Mixed Precipitation, Up to Five Inches of Snow Forecasted for Clarion County

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 @ 05:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

snow-1CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas. Up to five inches of snow is predicted.

exploreClarion.com Weather Alerts for the Clarion County area

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following URGENT WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE at 3:31 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023:

Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
331 AM EST Tue Jan 24 2023

COUNTIES:

Mercer-Venango-Forest-Clarion-Jefferson PA-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Clarion, Oil City, Hermitage, Franklin, Tionesta, Punxsutawney, Sharon, Brookville, and Grove City
331 AM EST Tue Jan 24 2023


326982506_924436118887825_5635622304327504217_n(CLICK ON THE IMAGE FOR A LARGER VERSION.)

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Forest, Jefferson PA, Mercer, Venango, and Clarion Counties.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Weather Alerts
