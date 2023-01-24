WEATHER ALERT: Mixed Precipitation, Up to Five Inches of Snow Forecasted for Clarion County
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas. Up to five inches of snow is predicted.
The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following URGENT WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE at 3:31 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023:
Winter Weather Advisory
COUNTIES:
Mercer-Venango-Forest-Clarion-Jefferson PA-
CITIES:
Including the cities of Clarion, Oil City, Hermitage, Franklin, Tionesta, Punxsutawney, Sharon, Brookville, and Grove City
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Forest, Jefferson PA, Mercer, Venango, and Clarion Counties.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
