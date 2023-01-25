 

Richard “Dick” E. Highgate

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 @ 08:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Richard “Dick” E. Highgate, 79, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at The Caring Place.

Born December 28, 1943 at home in Plum Township, he was the son of the late Edward E. and Mary A. (Murry) Highgate.

Dick graduated from Titusville High School in 1964.

During his free time, Dick enjoyed being outside and spending time in nature.

He could often be found fishing, hiking, growing sweet peas in his vegetable garden, or taking pride in maintaining his yard and landscaping.

He also loved helping others and listening to bluegrass music with his sister.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, James Highgate of Franklin; daughter, Melissa Highgate of Meadville; granddaughter, Kylee Highgate of Meadville; great grandchildren, Ivan and Amelia; as well as his sisters, Mary Whitman and Betty Cornmesser, both of Franklin.

Dick will be laid to rest in Black Ash Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 1:30 to 2:30pm at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut St. Franklin, PA 16323.

A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at 2:30pm with Pastor Jonathan Bell of the Franklin Wesleyan Methodist Church officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Richard’s memory to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA 16346 and/or the Allegheny Valley Trails Associations, P.O. Box 264, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Richard’s Book of Memory at www.WarrenFH.com.


