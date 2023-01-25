Weckerly Announces Bid for Clarion County Register & Recorder

CLARION CO., Pa. — Rebekah Weckerly, currently employed as a Deputy Register and Recorder in Clarion County, has announced she will be seeking the Republican nomination for Register and Recorder in the May 16 Primary election.

“The Register & Recorder’s Office is responsible for maintaining all county land, estate, and Orphans’ Court records-some of the most important records for the residents of Clarion County,” Weckerly explained. “I’m committed to keeping accurate records which are easily accessible to all county residents as well as ensuring the security and preservation of such documents.”

“I will strive to provide the same fiscal responsibility that has been a hallmark of the office over the years as established by our long-time Register and Recorder Greg Mortimer while continuing to improve and modernize functions within the office,” Weckerly continued.

“Finally, I am pleased to recently accept the endorsement of our current Clarion County Register and Recorder, Greg Mortimer, who I have worked closely with over the last several years and look forward, if elected, to maintain the same excellence and dedication to public service he has provided to county residents.”

Weckerly was formerly employed as the secretary for the New Bethlehem Police Department, which eventually became the Southern Clarion County Police Department, serving the communities of New Bethlehem, Hawthorn, Rimersburg, and East Brady.

Weckerly resides in Redbank Township, Clarion County, with her husband and children. She has a daughter who is a first-year law student at St. Thomas Law School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and has a son in the U.S. military stationed in Utah.

The first-time candidate notes she is a transplant from the Washington D.C. area and “has grown to love a quieter life the last 25 years in rural Pennsylvania.”

