Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts to Host Valentine’s Cabaret on February 11

FOXBURG, Pa. — It will be “Love at First Song” as Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts opens its 2023 season with a Valentine’s Cabaret with music and dancing on Saturday, February 11, at 7:30 p.m.

The event will take place in Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall with KEY FACTOR, featuring vocalist and bassist Lori Russo and ARCA favorite Mark DeWalt at the keyboard, plus John DeCola, electric accordion and keyboards, and Glenn Schaft on drums.

Glittering candlelight and cabaret table seating make it the perfect night out with your sweetheart to celebrate the Valentine’s Day holiday – singles are welcome, too!

Enjoy a dynamic mix of R&B classics, jazz standards, samba, bossa nova, romantic ballads, Caribbean styles, and Neo-soul to get you up and dancing at the back of Lincoln Hall!

There will be complimentary cheese, savories, salty snacks, and Valentine’s chocolate–and Beer and Wine for Sale.

Tickets are $25.00 for adults.

Because of cabaret table seating, reservations are required. Seating is limited so be sure to reserve early–and this concert will sell out!

To reserve a table or tickets, call 724 659-3153 and pay by cash or check at the door – or buy online at alleghenyriverstone.org.

In the Spring of 2021, when there were few opportunities to perform live music after COVID, Mark DeWalt and John DeCola got together to compare musical styles.

John’s playing had been primarily with blues, R&B, and rock, with Mark’s background more centered on jazz traditions. Academic discussions of theory quickly became jam sessions and the idea of creating a band with 2 keyboards (plus accordion) developed.

When an opportunity to play at an outdoor venue came along, they invited Pittsburgh vocalist and 2022 Pittsburgh Blues Challenge Winner, Lori Russo, to join them for the show.

Lori had previously sung jazz with Mark and recorded with John in blues styles. Halfway through the first rehearsal, she offered to play bass and sing. All they needed was a great drummer to complement the band!

Music educator and world-class performer Glenn Schaft was Mark’s first choice, and John and Lori quickly agreed when they heard him play. Lori has appeared and toured with Ray Charles, the Nelson Riddle Orchestra, Dorsey Brother’s Big Band, Jim Neighbors, Kenny Rogers, and John Faddis, among others. She is featured on numerous recordings of blues, rock, and jazz as well as being the lead singer for the Uppercuts.

Lori’s recording with the Uppercuts won the 2022 Blues Society of Western PA 17th Annual BluesChallenge. In January 2023, Lori and the Uppercuts will be competing in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis and bringing that energy and excitement back to our Lincoln Hall audience!

Mark DeWalt is much beloved by ARCA audiences from his past performances with his jazz group CATRO–and appearances in Poetry and Jazz events in Lincoln Hall.

He appears regularly throughout the region playing piano and keyboard, performing in festivals, clubs, and commercial and private settings. He is a fine art woodworker and Red Brick Gallery Cooperative Artist whose works have been featured in exhibits and are for sale in the Red Brick Gallery Gift Shop.

Seen regularly in the region performing with blues and R&B bands including the Uppercuts, the Aces and Bubs McKeg, John DeCola has a rich background as keyboardist and electric accordionist in blues, Rock n Roll, country, R&B, and Top 40 Rock.

Drummer and percussionist Glenn Schaft has performed and recorded with myriad artists in diverse musical idioms including classical, new music, ballet, opera, modern dance, jazz/improvised, pop, rock, blues, funk, fusion, Broadway musicals, Afro-Caribbean, Afro- Cuban, Brazilian, and traditional West African styles.

The director of percussion studies at Youngstown State University, Glenn, has performed and recorded throughout the United States.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.