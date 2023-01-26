John L. Seelbaugh, 75, of Hagantown Road Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, January 25, 2023 at Clarion hospital following a brief illness.

John was born in Eau Claire, Butler County on September 13, 1947.

He was the son of the late Donald O. and Eva Jean Whitmer Seelbaugh.

John was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed a good cup of coffee, a large dish of ice cream, and watching tv.

John was most comfortable being at home and was a good son, brother, and uncle.

He is survived by his brother with whom he made his home, David Seelbaugh of Parker; two sisters, Shirley Fockler of Grove City and Marian McGinnis and her husband, John of New Cumberland, WV, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald E. Seelbaugh, as well as a nephew, a niece, a great nephew, and a brother-in-law.

Friends will be received at Hile Funeral home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton from 12-2 p.m. Friday.

A funeral service will follow from the funeral home at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Rockland Cemetery, Rockland Township, Venango County.

For more information or to send a condolence please visit www.hilefh.com.

