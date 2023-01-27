Featured Local Job: Full Time Warehouse/Yard Person

Francis J. Palo, Inc. a Clarion based construction company is accepting applications/resumes for a full time Warehouse/Yard Person.

This position will be responsible for loading and unloading trucks as well as some local deliveries in non cdl vehicles.

Operation of Forklifts is required.

This position is dayshift Monday – Friday with a competitive compensation and benefits package.

Applicants can fill out an application at 309 South 4th Ave, Clarion, PA 16214.

E-mail resumes to [email protected] or mail to P.O. Box 368, Clarion, PA 16214.

Francis J. Palo, Inc is an equal opportunity employer.

