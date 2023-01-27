Venango County Man Accused of Attempting to Kidnap Ex-Girlfriend with BB Gun

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man allegedly attempted to kidnap his ex-girlfriend with a BB pistol at a residence in Oil City on Wednesday evening.

Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Brenton Lee Shaw, of Seneca, on Thursday, January 26, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched to a residence on Lewis Ally in Oil City, Venango County, on Wednesday, January 25, around 10:46 p.m., for a report of a male, later identified as Brenton Shaw, brandishing a firearm wearing a tan jacket.

Upon arrival, officers approached the house and observed a male wearing a tan jacket along with another known male standing on the porch. An officer directed them to show their hands and to get on the ground. Both males fled into the house, the complaint states.

At the same time, another known male came running out of the residence, and he was taken into custody, the complaint indicates.

An officer ran to the porch and saw Shaw being held down on the ground by the known male. The officer ordered Shaw to place his hands on his head, and he was taken into custody, according to the complaint.

Two officers entered the residence and located a black BB pistol at the entrance of the residence, the complaint notes.

In addition, officers spoke with a known female victim who stated that she had recently broken up with Shaw due to him being both verbally and physically abusive in the past, the complaint indicates.

The victim further stated that she was sleeping in a chair and heard someone knock at the door. Another resident of the house yelled, “come in,” and Shaw entered the front door, brandishing what she believed to be a handgun, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Shaw repeatedly told the victim that she is coming with him while pointing the pistol at her.

Shaw was arraigned at 9:45 a.m. on January 26, on the following charges in front of Judge Fish:

– Kidnap To Inflict Injury/Terror, Felony 1

– Terroristic Threats with Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, February 1, at 8:30 a.m., in Venango County Central Court with Judge Fish presiding.

