Punxsy Pizza Owner Participates in Guinness Book of World Record for World’s Largest Pizza Party to Benefit Make-A-Wish
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – Scott Anthony, owner of Punxsy Pizza traveled to Tulsa to join World Pizza Champions in partnership with The University of Tulsa and set a new world record for World’s Largest Pizza Party to benefit Make-A-Wish Oklahoma.
The group set the record on Saturday, January 21, and had a total of 3,357 participants.
This is Anthony’s second Guinness World Record.
In 2017, Anthony was among more than 100 pizza makers who served up a Guinness World Records title for the Longest pizza in Fortuna, California. The pizza measured 6,333 feet 3.60 inches with 20,000 pounds of dough, 3,000 pounds of sauce, and 5,000 pounds of cheese.
Anthony, who is also treasurer of the World Pizza Champions Inc, stated, “The attempt is a charitable initiative of World Pizza Champions, as many members from around the country and world were in Tulsa working on a multi-media project.”
World Pizza Champions team is a U.S.-based non-profit made up of multinational elite pizza professionals. Through international competition, educational outreach, public demonstrations, and community-based service, the team is dedicated to promoting pizza making as a respected craft and viable career choice. Members of the World Pizza Champions are carefully selected among world champion competitors and acclaimed industry leaders. Inclusion on the team is through invitation only and based on skill, character, compatibility, and selfless effort on behalf of the industry.
“This record attempt was logistically a challenge that took dozens if not hundreds of people to pull off,” said Anthony, owner of Punxsy Pizza. “We are so proud of the way multiple entities came together for the sake of raising money for a well-deserving organization and in doing so accomplished a huge title of World Record Holder of World’s Largest Pizza Party.”
The event raised a total of $42,090.00 for Make-A-Wish Oklahoma. The non-profit is confident this will allow numerous wishes to be granted for kids and their families facing critical illnesses.
The attempt was part of the pregame festivities for the TU men’s basketball game against Tulane. The official attempt lasted 15 minutes and a TU-sponsored after-party, featuring additional pizza, drinks, and a beer garden followed immediately after.
“We are so thankful the World Pizza Champions stepped up to this enormous challenge to put on what was not only an incredibly fun event, but also a largely successful one,” said Jane Rohweder, Senior Director of Development, Make-A-Wish Oklahoma. “We currently have 300 kids on a waitlist in Oklahoma alone. Events like these help us grant wishes to such deserving individuals, and we are so excited to make some calls in the coming weeks to let our wish kids who have waited so patiently know that their wishes will be granted with the money raised from this event.”
ABOUT WORLD PIZZA CHAMPIONS
ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH OKLAHOMA
Make-A-Wish® Oklahoma creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child’s wish to life because every child deserves a childhood. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illnesses. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and more than 200 volunteers statewide, Make-A-Wish Oklahoma has granted more than 3,500 wishes to Oklahoma children since our founding in 1982.
For more information about Make-A-Wish Oklahoma, visit oklahoma.wish.org.
ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF TULSA
The University of Tulsa is a top-75 private institution located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. With 4,000 undergraduate, graduate, and law students from around the globe, TU is the smallest school to offer NCAA Division One athletics, including men’s basketball under the leadership of Eric Konkel, who is currently in his first season as head coach. TU offers an inclusive world-class education with research opportunities starting the moment students step on campus. Innovation and entrepreneurship are emphasized in equal measure with foundational coursework and critical-thinking exercises. Through collaboration and determination, the TU community serves others, generates prosperity, and cultivates justice. For more information, visit utulsa.edu.
ABOUT GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS
What’s the fastest game bird in Europe? This was the question that inspired the founding of Guinness World Records back in 1955. Starting with a single book published from a room above a gym, GWR has grown to become a global multi-media brand, with offices in London, New York, Beijing, Tokyo, and Dubai. Today, we deliver world-class content, not just through books, but via TV shows, social media, and live events. Our in-house consultancy works closely with brands and businesses around the world to harness the power of record-breaking and deliver award-winning campaigns and business solutions. Through our in-house production arm, GWR Studios, we create standout content for broadcasters, brand partners, and digital platforms. Our Entertainment Services division brings the best of the GWR brand to life in a diverse range of life experiences where visitors can discover and even attempt official world records. Whatever the medium, our ultimate purpose is to make the world a more interesting, fun, and positive place.
To join this record-breaking community – and find out the answer to that original question – visit guinnessworldrecords.com.
