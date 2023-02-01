Featured Local Job: Diesel Mechanic’s Assistant

A local trucking company currently has an opening for a full-time Diesel Mechanic’s Assistant.

Applicants must be able to lift 100 lbs. A general knowledge of mechanics is preferred but they will train the applicant if necessary.

Applicants should be located within a half hour of Punxsutawney and have a valid driver’s license.

Pay will start at $15/hr depending on experience and health insurance is included.

This is a great opportunity for a recent graduate looking to get into the field.

Please call 814-952-8991 if interested.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.