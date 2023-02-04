Kenneth Grant Johnston, age 64, of Oil City, PA, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023.

The Allegheny Mountains were his home.

Time was measured in the turning of the seasons marked by the changing of the trees.

He was at home on the rugged terrain or the cool waters of Oil Creek.

Kenneth Johnston lived and breathed the outdoors and all the bounty it had to offer.

He was hard working and was fiercely loyal to his family, friends and his country.

You could find him lending a helping hand to those that needed it.

He was a kind and loving son to his parents.

A larger than life brother to his siblings.

Those who counted themselves as his friend could bask in the certainty of the high regard in which he held them.

Kenny loved life and found adventure in everything he did.

Oil City was engrained in his being.

He loved the history and the locals of which he was proud to call himself one.

Before this day found its end Kenny took his last breath and left this world leaving behind those that shall miss him deeply.

Rest easily Kenny knowing you were loved and will be remembered.

The family will have a memorial gathering at a future date for Kenny.

Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

