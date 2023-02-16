Man LifeFlighted to AGH Following Crash on Route 66 in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 31-year-old man was airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital following a crash on Saturday evening on State Route 66 in Paint Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash took place around 9:24 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, on Paint Boulevard (State Route 66), in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say 31-year-old Manpreet S. Thind, of Muncie, Indiana, traveled off Route 66 in his 2021 Ford Explorer and into an embankment east of the roadway.

After investigation, it was determined by Clarion EMS that Thind suffered a medical emergency, thus leading to the crash.

He was airlifted by LifeFlight to Allegheny General Hospital. He was using a seat belt.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

