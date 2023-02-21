Barbara (Bobbie) Louise (Neeley) Shreffler, 95, formerly of Homestead Campus in Gerry, NY, went home to her Lord, Thursday, February 16, 2023 at WCA Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Born on April 20, 1927 in Franklin, PA, a daughter of the late Andrew and Evelyn Johnston, then adopted by Florence and Albert Neeley and had attended Franklin Schools.

She was a homemaker and loving wife, working occasional jobs down through the years.

She married Wayne F. Shreffler at the young age of 16, on April 11, 1943 and they had 49 loving years together until Wayne went to be with their Lord on December 23, 1993.

Bobbie loved her Lord Jesus Christ and never hesitated to share her faith and love of Christ with others.

She was a prayer warrior and loved fellowshipping with everyone.

She never met someone she couldn’t love.

She and Wayne served the Free Methodist Church located first in Sayre, PA, then they went to Canasawacta Valley, NY; from there to Youngsville, PA: then to New Castle, PA.

They finished out their time in the ministry as caretakers at Pleasantville Camp in Pleasantville, PA.

Just as they entered retirement Wayne was called to heaven and Bobbie continued to live in Franklin, PA, then moved to finish out her life in Gerry, NY on the Homestead campus.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; a granddaughter, Michelle; her daughter, Amberlee Schull and three sisters: Rosalee Johnston, Phyllis Shaw and Helen Johnson.

Bobbie is survived by two children: Sam (Dee) Shreffler of Gerry and Lee (Jim) Singletary of Colorado Springs, a son-in-law: Jack (Debbie) Schull of Tucson; four grandchildren: Wayne (Annie) Shreffler and Lisa (Edward) McConnell; Jack (Amy) Schull; Allen (Andrea) Schull and 8 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to Riccardi’s Jordan Funeral Home Sinclairville, NY.

Interment will be Thursday February 23, 2023 1PM at Franklin Cemetery, Franklin, PA.

Memorial service will be held 2 P.M. Saturday, March 11, in Seeley Auditorium of Schwab Manor, Homestead Campus, Gerry, with her son, Rev. Sam Shreffler, Retired Chaplain of Heritage Ministries officiating, with one hour visitation prior to the service.

Memorials to Heritage Ministries, 4600 Route 60, Gerry, NY 14740.

Send a condolence by visiting www.jordansinclairville.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.