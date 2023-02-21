 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Eleanor M. Williams

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 @ 09:02 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-N84LV7Zn9bKDiP63Eleanor M. Williams, 91, formerly of Riverside, NJ, died Friday, February 17, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare following a period of declining health.

Born in Camden, NJ on November 16, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Peskorz Schmidt.

She was a graduate of Riverside High School in Riverside, NJ. as well as some college course work.

Prior to her retirement she worked as a legal secretary at a law firm in Camden, NJ.

Her pastimes included coin collecting, politics and researching her German heritage.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in law and two granddaughters.

Those preceding her in death in addition to her parents are her former husband and two sisters.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mrs. Williams.

There will be no services held.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.