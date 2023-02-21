Eleanor M. Williams, 91, formerly of Riverside, NJ, died Friday, February 17, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare following a period of declining health.

Born in Camden, NJ on November 16, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Peskorz Schmidt.

She was a graduate of Riverside High School in Riverside, NJ. as well as some college course work.

Prior to her retirement she worked as a legal secretary at a law firm in Camden, NJ.

Her pastimes included coin collecting, politics and researching her German heritage.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in law and two granddaughters.

Those preceding her in death in addition to her parents are her former husband and two sisters.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mrs. Williams.

There will be no services held.

