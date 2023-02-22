Catherine Reiss Herman “Katie” passed away peacefully on February 19, 2023.

Katie was welcomed into the world on 1/2/1930 in Pittsburgh by her parents, Joseph and Emma (Wolf) Reiss.

One of nine children, she is survived by her sister, Betty Klemmer and brother Ed Reiss.

Katie graduated from St. Martins Catholic School.

She was married to Richard Paul Herman “Dick” who proceeded her in death by 20 years.

They had six children together: Paul Richard, Stephen Michael, John Edward and Arleen (Girotti) preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughters, Cathy Ann Herman and Janet Barton along with three granddaughters, Victoria Barton-Kang (Jeffrey), Jessica Ann Herman and Fiona Carmen Girotti.

During her long and eventful life, Katie enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom then transitioning to work after her youngest daughter, Arleen started school.

She worked in bookkeeping at various businesses including First Federal Saving and Loan in Pittsburgh and Wells Fargo Bank in Sausalito, CA.

Katie enjoyed travelling in her younger years, with trips abroad to England, France, Germany, Italy, Puerto Rico, and Egypt.

Katie and Dick spent their happiest years on the Allegheny River in Kennerdell, PA.

She was very proud that her daughters, Cathy and Janet founded Copperhead Retreat on her beloved property and she continued to enjoy it throughout the rest of her life.

Family welcomes friends for visitation at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville, PA on Friday, February 24, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Please visit www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net to share memories and condolences.

