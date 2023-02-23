Donna G. Hart, 79, of Franklin, passed away at 8:45 P.M. Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Born in Brookville on July 24, 1943, she was the daughter of the late William B. And Julia A. Haugh Cochran.

Donna worked at the former Brody’s in Oil City where she was the manager of the shoe department.

She also worked at the former Franklin Hospital in the Gift Shop before working in the cafeteria at the Franklin School District for many years.

Family was everything was to Donna.

She loved to have dinners and bake for her family and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-children.

In 2017, Donna’s family took her on a trip to Sandbridge, Virginia, which was the first time she had been to the ocean.

This trip was very special to her family and a memory that will last forever.

Donna loved gardening, crafting and decorating her home and church for the holidays.

She was a longtime faithful member of First Baptist Church in Franklin.

Donna was well known for walking her beloved dogs, Digger and Baby around her neighborhood.

She loved to visit with friends while out on her daily walks.

On June 24, 1961 she married Howard H. Hart and he preceded her in death on November 22, 2010.

Surviving are three children, Tammy Stallsmith and her husband Bruce of Franklin, Michele Pratt and her husband Richard of Franklin and Kurt Hart and his wife Teresa of Oil City; seven grandchildren, Shannon Yeager and husband Charlie, Ashley Flaherty and her husband Danny, Sara Pratt and her husband Matt McClellan, Michael Pratt, Jenny Domer and her husband Chris, Colt Hart and his wife Shelly and Taylor Hart; eight great-grandchildren, Kaileigh and Kenzi Coon, Liam Yeager, Harper and Dylan Hart and Milo and Aiden Flaherty and Ella Francis.

Additionally surviving are two siblings, Marilyn Shepard and Gary Cochran.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, James Cochran and William Cochran and a sister, Carolyn O’Brien,

Family and friends welcome from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 1041 Liberty St. Franklin.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday in the church with Pastor Randy Powell, officiating.

Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 1041 Liberty St. Franklin, PA 16323 or to the Oil City Library, 2 Central Ave. Oil City, PA 16301.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

