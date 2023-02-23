 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Yvonne C. Niemetz

Thursday, February 23, 2023 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-zk308FVOj5Yvonne C. Niemetz, 70, of Lucinda, PA passed away on February 21, 2022 at Clarion Hospital.

Born on January 16, 1953 in Oil City, PA she was the daughter of Francis F. and Catherine A. Schmader.

Yvonne was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.

On August 25, 1973 she was married to Terry L. Niemetz who preceded her in death on July 9, 2012.

Yvonne was a member of St. Joseph Church in Lucinda.

She worked for Owens-Illinois Glass Plant in Marienville, Hardware Designers Inc. in Marienville, and most recently Clarion Laminates.

For Yvonne her focus was her family and she enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: son Richard and his wife Laurel of WA; daughter Barbara Bauer and her husband Ken of Wattsburg, PA; son Neil and his wife Amy of NC; son Jason and his wife Carrie of Warren, PA.

Grandchildren: Devry Niemetz, Kelsie Niemetz, Kirkland Niemetz, Karlie Bauer, Kayla Bauer, Drake Niemetz and Kaleb Niemetz. Siblings surviving include: Les (Gale) Schmader, Angie Phillips, Elaine (Bernie) Bendal, Bruce (Terry) Schmader, and Nanettte (Clay) McAfoose.

Also surviving is close friend and travel buddy, David Franey of Pittsburgh, PA.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents and her dear, loving husband of 39 years, Terry Niemetz.

Mass will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at St. Joseph Church in Lucinda, with Rev. Michael Polinek Pastor presiding.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.