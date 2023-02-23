Yvonne C. Niemetz, 70, of Lucinda, PA passed away on February 21, 2022 at Clarion Hospital.

Born on January 16, 1953 in Oil City, PA she was the daughter of Francis F. and Catherine A. Schmader.

Yvonne was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.

On August 25, 1973 she was married to Terry L. Niemetz who preceded her in death on July 9, 2012.

Yvonne was a member of St. Joseph Church in Lucinda.

She worked for Owens-Illinois Glass Plant in Marienville, Hardware Designers Inc. in Marienville, and most recently Clarion Laminates.

For Yvonne her focus was her family and she enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: son Richard and his wife Laurel of WA; daughter Barbara Bauer and her husband Ken of Wattsburg, PA; son Neil and his wife Amy of NC; son Jason and his wife Carrie of Warren, PA.

Grandchildren: Devry Niemetz, Kelsie Niemetz, Kirkland Niemetz, Karlie Bauer, Kayla Bauer, Drake Niemetz and Kaleb Niemetz. Siblings surviving include: Les (Gale) Schmader, Angie Phillips, Elaine (Bernie) Bendal, Bruce (Terry) Schmader, and Nanettte (Clay) McAfoose.

Also surviving is close friend and travel buddy, David Franey of Pittsburgh, PA.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents and her dear, loving husband of 39 years, Terry Niemetz.

Mass will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at St. Joseph Church in Lucinda, with Rev. Michael Polinek Pastor presiding.

