Laurel Eye Clinic in DuBois Moves to New Location, Adds New Doctors to the Team
DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – Laurel Eye Clinic in DuBois has moved to a new location and added an optical department and two new doctors to better serve you.
You can now visit the Laurel Eye Clinic in DuBois at 865 Beaver Drive, DuBois, Pa. 15801.
Laurel Eye Clinic is pleased to welcome Dr. Chelsea Dunn and Dr. Austin Davis to the Laurel Eye Clinic Team.
Chelsea Dunn, OD, began her career in 2014 practicing routine and comprehensive eye care in Elk County. Dr. Dunn earned a Bachelor of Science in chemistry with a minor in biology. She then went on to earn a doctorate of optometry from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University.
Dr. Austin Davis grew up in Clarion, Pennsylvania. He attended Slippery Rock University where he received his B.S. in Biology. He received his Doctorate of Optometry from Pennsylvania College of Optometry. Dr. Davis focuses on primary care optometry, providing comprehensive eye examinations, contact lens fittings, and management of Ocular Disease.
Laurel Eye Clinic: A Better Vision for You
Visit Laurel Eye Clinic’s website for a full list of services: https://www.laureleye.com or find them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LaurelEyeClinic
