 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Laurel Eye Clinic in DuBois Moves to New Location, Adds New Doctors to the Team

Friday, February 24, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Laurel Eye 2 (1)DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – Laurel Eye Clinic in DuBois has moved to a new location and added an optical department and two new doctors to better serve you.

You can now visit the Laurel Eye Clinic in DuBois at 865 Beaver Drive, DuBois, Pa. 15801.

Laurel Eye Clinic is pleased to welcome Dr. Chelsea Dunn and Dr. Austin Davis to the Laurel Eye Clinic Team.

Chelsea Dunn, OD, began her career in 2014 practicing routine and comprehensive eye care in Elk County. Dr. Dunn earned a Bachelor of Science in chemistry with a minor in biology. She then went on to earn a doctorate of optometry from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University.

Chelsea Dunn

Dr. Austin Davis grew up in Clarion, Pennsylvania. He attended Slippery Rock University where he received his B.S. in Biology. He received his Doctorate of Optometry from Pennsylvania College of Optometry. Dr. Davis focuses on primary care optometry, providing comprehensive eye examinations, contact lens fittings, and management of Ocular Disease.

Untitled design (10)

Laurel Eye Clinic: A Better Vision for You

Visit Laurel Eye Clinic’s website for a full list of services: https://www.laureleye.com or find them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LaurelEyeClinic

Laurel Eye Banner with new logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.