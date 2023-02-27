Adam Scott Knapp age 40 of John’s Hill Road Brookville, PA; died on Thursday February 23, 2023.

Born on March 28, 1982 in Clarion, PA; he was the son of the Late Gary E. Knapp and Lorraine Mortimer Knapp who survives and lives in Brookville.

Adam was Methodist by faith.

He enjoyed fishing and being in the outdoors.

In addition to his mother he is also survived by a sister Greta (Matt) Grossman of Grove City, PA; a brother Josh (Lori Mason) Knapp of Meadville, PA; his significant other Ashley Mitchell and her son Vaughntay of Wall, PA; a niece Gracie, a nephew Grant as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday March 1st from 10 AM to 3 PM at the Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway.

A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 3 PM with Pastor Peggy Senior officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Penfield United Methodist Church 12360 Bennetts Valley Hwy, Penfield, PA 15849.

Online condolences can be shared online at https://www.csfhinc.com/.

