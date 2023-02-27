 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Adam Scott Knapp

Monday, February 27, 2023 @ 01:02 PM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Adam Scott Knapp age 40 of John’s Hill Road Brookville, PA; died on Thursday February 23, 2023.

Born on March 28, 1982 in Clarion, PA; he was the son of the Late Gary E. Knapp and Lorraine Mortimer Knapp who survives and lives in Brookville.

Adam was Methodist by faith.

He enjoyed fishing and being in the outdoors.

In addition to his mother he is also survived by a sister Greta (Matt) Grossman of Grove City, PA; a brother Josh (Lori Mason) Knapp of Meadville, PA; his significant other Ashley Mitchell and her son Vaughntay of Wall, PA; a niece Gracie, a nephew Grant as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday March 1st from 10 AM to 3 PM at the Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway.

A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 3 PM with Pastor Peggy Senior officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Penfield United Methodist Church 12360 Bennetts Valley Hwy, Penfield, PA 15849.

Online condolences can be shared online at https://www.csfhinc.com/.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.