Man Accused of DUI While in Possession of Firearm in Farmington Township Faces Hearing Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Beaver County man accused of driving under the influence of alcohol while in possession of a firearm in Farmington Township, Clarion County, is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 40-year-old Andrew Newton Scott II, of Beaver Falls, Beaver County, is scheduled for Tuesday, February 28, at 2:00 p.m. in Clarion County Central Court.

He faces the following charges:

Possession of Firearm Prohibited, Felony



DUI/Unsafe Driving, MisdemeanorDisregard Traffic Lane (Single), SummaryFailure To Keep Right, SummaryDepositing Waste On Highway, SummaryDisorderly Conduct Obscene Language/Gesture, SummaryCareless Driving, Summary

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on State Route 66, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint released on February 1, State Police in Marienville were contacted by troopers at the Mercer State Police barracks on January 29 at approximately 6:15 p.m. about locating Andrew Newton Scott. A friend of Scott’s was concerned for his safety.

According to the complaint, Scott had made several statements of wanting to harm himself. Police learned that he may possibly have a firearm and was possibly driving a vehicle while under the influence. The vehicle in which Scott was driving was described a red Ford F-450 truck with a ladder rack on the side.

At approximately 6:41 p.m., a PSP Marienville Trooper located a vehicle matching the vehicle’s description traveling South on State Route 66 near Nash Drive in Crown.

The trooper followed the vehicle and requested additional units to assist. While traveling south on State Route 66, the trooper observed a lit cigarette bud bounce on the roadway which was tossed out of the driver’s side of the vehicle. He also observed the vehicle cross the center double yellow line and cross the white fog line numerous times, the complaint states.

A high-risk traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle in the area of Route 66, in Farmington Township, Clarion County. The driver was ordered out of the vehicle and then placed into custody without incident, the complaint indicates.

Upon the initial approach of the operator, the trooper detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his person. He also observed the operator to have glassy, blood-shot eyes and slurred speech. The operator was identified as Andrew Newton Scott, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that once Scott was secured, a Mossberg shotgun was observed in the passenger seat. The shotgun was secured in a patrol vehicle and checked for safety. There were also shotgun shells observed inside the vehicle. An open case of Twisted Tea (an alcoholic beverage) was also observed in the passenger seat.

Scott was transported to Clarion Hospital from the scene of the traffic stop for a legal blood draw and a mental health evaluation. The shotgun was transported back to PSP Marienville and entered evidence.

Prior to entering the hospital, the trooper conducted Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus, which is a Standardized Field Sobriety Test. Several clues of impairment were observed. Based on his training, experience, and totality of circumstances, he determined Scott could not safely operate a motor vehicle due to his level of impairment, the complaint states.

At approximately 7:40 p.m. on the same day, the trooper read the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, form DL-26B, Section 1547 – Blood Testing Warnings, in its entirety. After he read the required sections, he then signed and dated the form, the complaint notes.

Scott agreed to take the blood test at which time he signed and dated the form. At approximately 7:45 p.m., a blood draw was taken from Scott’s right arm in the trooper’s presence. The blood kit was then sealed and kept in his possession. Scott remained at the hospital for the remainder of the night for a mental health evaluation from a crisis worker and a certified doctor, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, a search of Scott’s criminal history indicated he was convicted of felony burglary charges. Scott pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony in Ohio on June 6, 2012.

On January 30, around 10:30 a.m., Scott was taken into custody at Clarion Hospital without incident.

He was arraigned at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 30, in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.