 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Edward A. Bradley, Sr.

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 @ 10:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-W7WTKoanLyEdward A. Bradley, Sr., age 79, of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday afternoon, February 27, 2023 at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Born January 4, 1944 in Climax, he was the son of the late Charles and Anna Wiant Bradley.

He married the former Shirley J. Drayer on April 24, 1962, and she preceded him in death on July 18, 2002.

Ed was a furniture sander for Crawford Furniture.

Survivors include his son, Edward Bradley, Jr. of New Bethlehem and four grandchildren: Brent Orr, Misty Orr, Cody Thrush and Kyle Thrush.

Ed is also survived by several great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Kathy Shealy.

Family and friend will be received from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Anthony Rosario-Adams officiating.

Interment will follow in the Hawthorn Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Ed’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.