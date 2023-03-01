Edward A. Bradley, Sr., age 79, of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday afternoon, February 27, 2023 at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Born January 4, 1944 in Climax, he was the son of the late Charles and Anna Wiant Bradley.

He married the former Shirley J. Drayer on April 24, 1962, and she preceded him in death on July 18, 2002.

Ed was a furniture sander for Crawford Furniture.

Survivors include his son, Edward Bradley, Jr. of New Bethlehem and four grandchildren: Brent Orr, Misty Orr, Cody Thrush and Kyle Thrush.

Ed is also survived by several great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Kathy Shealy.

Family and friend will be received from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Anthony Rosario-Adams officiating.

Interment will follow in the Hawthorn Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Ed’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

