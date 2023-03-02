Case Against Three Men Accused of Stealing Street Sign in Clarion Borough Moves Forward in Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Three men accused of stealing a street sign in Clarion Borough waived their hearings on Tuesday.

According to court documents, during preliminary hearings on Tuesday, February 28, all three men–19-year-old Chase Anthony Cordia, of Lake Ozark, Missouri; 21-year-old John David Altieri, of Westmoreland City, Pa.; and 20-year-old Koen Joseph Kish, of Shadyside, Ohio–waived the following charges:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

They remain free, as they were released on their own recognizance during their bail hearings on February 7.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police received a dispatch on November 3, at approximately 1:11 p.m., to call a known woman (witness). The woman advised that she had just witnessed three males take the Greenville Avenue and Frampton Street sign that belongs to Clarion Borough.

The known witness advised that the individuals placed the sign in the back of a white pickup that left the area near Marwick Boyd, and one of the males walked down Frampton Street.

The truck had a white, out-of-state plate, according to the witness.

Officers responded to the area and observed a white Ford F-250 bearing Missouri Registration 5HBZ39 parked behind a residence on Shady Avenue. An officer noticed a male walking towards the residence and asked him if he knew who the truck belonged to. The male advised he did, and the officer asked him to have the owner come out to speak, the complaint states.

Chase Anthony Cordia exited the residence onto the porch. The officer asked Cordia if the white Ford belonged to him, to which he responded in the affirmative, the complaint notes.

The officer asked Cordia if he was the one driving it on this date, and he again responded in the affirmative. Cordia was asked where the road sign was that was taken from Greenville Avenue and Frampton Street. Cordia advised the sign was inside the residence on Shady Avenue, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that the borough officer asked Cordia who else was with him when the sign was taken, and he advised he was alone. The officer relayed to Cordia that they had an eyewitness who advised the other guys were in the residence and advised him to go get the sign and to the other parties involved to come out to speak.

According to the complaint, Cordia walked inside the residence and yelled “God (expletive) it guys!”

He then came out of the residence with the aforementioned sign and two other males. The two other males were identified by driver’s licenses as Koen Joseph Kish and John David Altieri.

Cordia told the borough officer that he was driving the truck and that Altieri and Kish grabbed the sign, which was on the ground, and placed it in the bed of the truck.

An officer asked Altieri and Kish if this were how it happened, and they both advised it was.

A Clarion Borough Administrative Officer advised the cost of replacement is approximately $175.00. A total of $120.00 for the sign and $55.00 for labor to place the sign back where it belongs. The total cost of restitution is $21.66, as the sign was recovered.

Cordia, Altieri, and Kish were arraigned at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 8, on the following charges in front of Judge Quinn.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.