Investigation Launched After $4K Worth of Tools Stolen from Beaver Twp. Garage

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a reported theft of over $4,000 in various tools and other items from a garage in Beaver Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, an unknown suspect entered the victim’s residence and garage on McElhattan Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County, sometime between 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 18 and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 26.

Police say the unknown suspect stole the following items:

– R4514 Ridgid 15 Amp Jobsite Table Saw W/stand, Value $600.00



– R4222 Ridgid 15 Amp 12 Inch Sliding Miter Saw, Value $400.00– Ridgid Miter Saw Stand, Value $250.00– Kobal T 7-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw, Value $220.00– Stanley Measure Tape, Claw Hammer, Flat Bar, Others, Value $50.00– Caldwell Rock Front Shooting Rest W Rear Sand Bag, Value $90.00– Outers Varmintr Rest, Value $50.00– Part 1968 Ural Motor 650 Cc, Value $2,000.00– Part 1968 Ural Motorcycle Transmission, Value $500.00– Part Ural Carburetor X2, Value $150.00

The total value of the stolen items is estimated to be $4,175.00.

The victims are a 72-year-old Knox man and a 46-year-old Pleasantville man.

