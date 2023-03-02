Local Man Accused of Possessing Illegal Weapon, Drug Paraphernalia in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of possessing an illegal weapon and drug paraphernalia in Clarion Borough.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Harry Dwayne Slater, of Knox, on February 17, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched to an apartment on South 6th Avenue in Clarion Borough on February 15, around 11:49 p.m. for a report of drug activity.

Officers arrived on the scene and spoke to two witnesses. Witness #1 advised that he observed a drug deal between a known female and a male. Witness #1 relayed that the male came down, put pills in a white Mitsubishi in the apartment parking lot, then went back up to the known female’s apartment, the complaint states.

Officers approached the white Mitsubishi Endeavor in the parking lot to obtain the PA Registration. While approaching the vehicle, an officer observed a leopard print lock box and a knife that contained a single metal knuckle in plain view on the front passenger seat, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, these lock boxes are consistent with concealing controlled substances and paraphernalia. Witness #2 walked toward the vehicle and asked what was going on. An officer advised Witness #2 of the report they got. Witness #2 relayed that he was unaware of any drugs in the vehicle and gave consent to search.

An officer asked Witness #2 about the lock box and the knife on the front seat. Witness #2 advised that these items belonged to “Wayne.” Witness #2 relayed that “Wayne” rode to Clarion with him and was currently in the known female’s apartment, the complaint states.

Officers went to the known female’s apartment and knocked on the door. A white male answered the door and was asked by police if he was “Wayne,” and he said he was, the complaint indicates.

An officer advised “Wayne” why they were at the apartment and asked him if the lock box located in the white Mitsubishi belonged to him and he advised that it did. The officer asked him what was in the lockbox. “Wayne” advised that there was paraphernalia inside of the box. Police asked “Wayne” if he would consent to officers looking in the box or if he would rather we apply for a search warrant. “Wayne” stated, “you guys can just go ahead and look,” the complaint notes.

“Wayne” put the combination (123) into the keypad and opened the box, which contained (5) five small ziplock bags with white residue, two cut-off red straws, a black plastic tube containing a green residue, a glass pipe, a vape pen, a vape, a green screwdriver set, and two rings, the complaint states.

Officers asked “Wayne” if the knife located on the front passenger seat belonged to him, to which he said “yes, I have lots of knives,” the complaint indicates.

“Wayne” pulled a black knife with skulls and four metal knuckles on it out of his right front pocket this time to show the officers, who then advised “Wayne” that the black knife with skulls is a prohibited offensive weapon and took possession of it, the complaint notes.

An officer asked “Wayne” for his last name, at which point he relayed that his actual name is Harry Dwayne Slater, the complaint states.

Slater faces the following charges:

– Make Repairs/Sell/Etc. Offense Weapon, Misdemeanor 1

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

