Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Fresh Blackberry Pie

This blackberry pie is a real stunner!

Ingredients

1 cup sugar

1/3 cup quick-cooking tapioca



1/4 teaspoon salt4 cups fresh blackberries, dividedDough for double-crust pie2 tablespoons butter

Directions

-In a large saucepan, combine sugar, tapioca and salt. Add 1 cup blackberries; toss to coat. Let stand for 15 minutes. Cook and stir over medium heat until berries burst and mixture comes to a gentle boil. Remove from the heat; gently stir in remaining berries.

-Preheat oven to 400°. On a lightly floured surface, roll half of dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle; transfer to a 9-in. pie plate. Trim even with rim. Add filling; dot with butter. Roll remaining dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle.

-Place over filling. Trim, seal and flute edge. Cut slits in top.

Bake until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly, 35-40 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

