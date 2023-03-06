 

Police Investigating Damage at Clarion County Rod & Gun Club Firearms Range

Monday, March 6, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Screenshot at Mar 06 08-15-21ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are asking for the public’s help with information related to over $2,000.00 worth of damage done to the Clarion County Rod and Gun Club Firearms Range.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Saturday, March 4, troopers are investigating a criminal mischief incident that occurred sometime between 12:00 a.m. on February 22 and 7:00 a.m. on February 26, at the Clarion County Rod and Gun Club Firearms Range located on J.B Knight Road in Knox, Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Police say the unknown suspect(s) shot multiple rounds into the following items:

– “Range Rules” sign, Value $900.00

– J.B. Knight Porta Pottie, Value, $1,000.00
– Metal Cable granting range access, Value $100.00

Multiple metal campfire rings (valued at $50.00) were also thrown into the club’s ponds.

PSP Clarion canvassed the area, yielding no investigatory leads.

The total damage was estimated at approximately $2,050.00.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.


