Seth (Cooter) Gooden Smith, age 27, of Polk, PA was tragically taken from us unexpectedly this past Thursday, March 2, 2023, to walk with Jesus and raise a little heck in Heaven….. And he is now snow white clean, singing away those country songs!

Seth was the son of Doug and Jodi Villmer, also of Polk, PA.

Seth’s passion and gift was that of a skilled mechanic, working in heavy equipment, diesel engines, fabrication/auto body repair, and welding.

He used this to help those who could not help themselves, whether it be due to income hardships, handicaps or disabilities, or those in the community he could relate to.

He used his passion to create his own adventures in life.

He lived simply, believed in not wasting anything, living life to its fullest and being real!

He wore his heart on his sleeve, and a ton of grease, and would give the shirt off his back to anyone, even a stranger if it was needed.

He is survived by his three daughters, who were his world, and consumed his heart… more than anyone ever knew…. Daisy Mae, Mable Rae, Seleena Addison – his sunshine’s; his brothers, Jon Villmer and Alex Smith – the bond of which is stronger than life itself; His grandfather, Bill Gooden – who mentored him in the garage and taught him the nuts and bolts of life; and his grandmother, Gwen Gooden – who knew the best way to a mans heart was thru his tummy and taught him the skills of cooking and canning, His Uncle Robin & Melissa Gooden with cousins Chase and Colson, and Uncle Kelly & Kassie Gooden and cousins Kaleb, Kiser, Kwynn and Klair.

He is preceded in death by his brother David Villmer, and his dear sweet Great-Grandparents Jack and Leila Brakeman (Grandpa and Grandma Kitty).

Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Tuesday at Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St. Franklin.

A funeral service will follow at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday in the church with Rev. Dr. Darrell Greenawalt, officiating.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hufffuneral.com.

