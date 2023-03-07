Delores M. Lamey, 92, of Titusville, passed away Sunday morning March 5, 2023 at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation following an extended illness.

Delores was born on February 3, 1931 in Oil City, PA, a daughter of the late George and Charlotte Gifford Manners.

She was married to Emmet E. Lamey on July 16 1949 in Oil City.

He preceded her in death on September 9, 2002.

Delores enjoyed knitting, reading and cooking.

She also enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by three children, Shirley Dalmaso of Oil City, Vickey McKenzie of Union City, and Harold Lamey of Titusville; 9 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; two sisters, Janet Davis and Ella Dunmire, both of Oil City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Gwendolyn Sue McKenzie; a brother, James Manners; an infant brother, George Manners; and an infant sister, Charlotte Manners.

The family will receive friends on Friday March 10th from 6:00 to 7:00 PM at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 at which time a memorial service will be conducted with Pastor Bob Hawk of Life Springs Worship Center officiating.

Private interment will be in Wallaceville Cemetery.

Online condolences can be left at https://www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com/.

