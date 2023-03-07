 

Two Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 210

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 @ 01:03 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police linePLUMCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two women were killed, and another seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Plumcreek Township on Monday afternoon.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, this crash happened around 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 6, on State Route 210, in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.

Police say a 2005 Buick Lacrosse occupied by 70-year-old Marasco Sonza and 41-year-old Lacy L. Gohn was turning left from the northbound lane across the southbound travel lane of Route 210 into a private driveway.

A 2010 Lincoln MKX occupied by 51-year-old Donna A. Crissman was traveling south in the southbound lane. The vehicles collided at the base of the driveway on Route 210, and Gohn was ejected from the Buick.

She succumbed to her injuries at the scene, and Sonza succumbed to her injuries while en route to the hospital.

Crissman was airlifted from the scene by a medical helicopter.

PA State Police were assisted at the scene by EMS and Elderton VFD.

The investigation is ongoing.

Many businesses and citizens have aided in moving it forward with video and surveillance footage from the area.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

