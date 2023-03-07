Two Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 210

PLUMCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two women were killed, and another seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Plumcreek Township on Monday afternoon.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, this crash happened around 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 6, on State Route 210, in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.

Police say a 2005 Buick Lacrosse occupied by 70-year-old Marasco Sonza and 41-year-old Lacy L. Gohn was turning left from the northbound lane across the southbound travel lane of Route 210 into a private driveway.

A 2010 Lincoln MKX occupied by 51-year-old Donna A. Crissman was traveling south in the southbound lane. The vehicles collided at the base of the driveway on Route 210, and Gohn was ejected from the Buick.

She succumbed to her injuries at the scene, and Sonza succumbed to her injuries while en route to the hospital.

Crissman was airlifted from the scene by a medical helicopter.

PA State Police were assisted at the scene by EMS and Elderton VFD.

The investigation is ongoing.

