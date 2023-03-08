Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Old-Fashioned Banana Cream Pie

This old-fashioned banana cream pie recipe is full of flavor!

Ingredients

1 cup cold 2% milk

1 package (3.4 ounces) of instant vanilla pudding mix



1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract1 carton (12 ounces) of frozen whipped topping, thawed, divided1 graham cracker crust (9 inches)2 medium firm bananas, slicedAdditional banana slices, optional

Directions

-In a large bowl, whisk milk, pudding mix, and vanilla for two minutes (mixture will be thick). Fold in 3 cups of whipped topping.

-Pour 1-1/3 cups pudding mixture into pie crust. Layer with banana slices and the remaining pudding mixture. Top with remaining whipped topping. If desired, garnish with additional banana slices. Refrigerate until serving.

