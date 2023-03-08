 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Old-Fashioned Banana Cream Pie

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This old-fashioned banana cream pie recipe is full of flavor!

Ingredients

1 cup cold 2% milk
1 package (3.4 ounces) of instant vanilla pudding mix

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 carton (12 ounces) of frozen whipped topping, thawed, divided
1 graham cracker crust (9 inches)
2 medium firm bananas, sliced
Additional banana slices, optional

Directions

-In a large bowl, whisk milk, pudding mix, and vanilla for two minutes (mixture will be thick). Fold in 3 cups of whipped topping.

-Pour 1-1/3 cups pudding mixture into pie crust. Layer with banana slices and the remaining pudding mixture. Top with remaining whipped topping. If desired, garnish with additional banana slices. Refrigerate until serving.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.