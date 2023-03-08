Gerald E. “Jerry” Perry, 95, of Oil City, died Monday night, March 6, 2023 at The Caring Place in Franklin, where he has resided for the past six months.

He was born in Fertigs on September 11, 1927 to the late Walter F. and Wilda (Shephard) Perry.

He attended Carnes School in Fertigs, where the boys arrived early to stoke the fire and head to the spring to bring back water for the day.

Mr. Perry served in the U.S. Army from 1946 through 1947.

He was stationed on Governors Island in New York.

He was of the Protestant faith.

Jerry enjoyed hunting and fishing, gardening, and the companionship of his dog, Riley.

In his earlier years, Jerry worked at the Oil City Glass Plant, Worthington Steel, and Oil Well Supply Company.

He then worked as a machinist for Joy Manufacturing in Franklin, until his retirement in 1993.

He was married in Oil City on July 9, 1949 to the former Josephine D. (Higbee), and she preceded him in death on December 5, 2010.

He is survived by six children: Larry Perry and his wife Connie of Dempseytown, Dave Perry and his wife Robin of Seneca, Don Perry and his wife Penny of Oil City, Ray Perry and his wife Chris of Cranberry, Bruce Perry and his wife Melissa of Cranberry, and Linda Gomola of Oil City; sixteen grandchildren survive, Brian, Keith, Jason, Justin, Angie, Missy, Nicole, Valerie, Curt, Dylan, Ashley, Jessica, Jacob, Tanner, Courtney, and Matthew.

He is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Terry Perry; a daughter, Beverly Perry; a granddaughter, Jennifer Perry; and his brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be held Friday (March 10th) from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where a funeral service will follow Friday at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jacob Coon, pastor of Grace Baptist Church, officiating.

Full military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Private interment will follow in Perry Cemetery in Fertigs.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango VNA Hospice Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin PA 16323.

To express online condolences to Jerry’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

