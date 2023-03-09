Cheryl J. Pastor, 67, of Oil City, PA., passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday March 8, 2023 after a five year courageous battle with cancer.

Born Feb. 4, 1956 in Franklin, PA., she was the daughter of the late Theodore & Leona Jean Foster Stellman.

Cheryl was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

She had worked for many years at Barr’s Insurance and later for PennDot where she was the Internet Technology Manager for 8 counties.

Cheryl also was also involved in the LEAD Program, for aspiring women in leadership positions.

Cheryl believed in holistic medicine and was Reiki master.

She was very spiritual and attended and gave seminars.

She taught Pilates, Kettle Ball, and Body Bar at the YMCA.

Cheryl loved to travel to new places with her husband, and enjoyed visits to Anna Maria Island in FL., hiking trips in Sedona, AZ and the Grand Canyon.

She enjoyed visiting the National Parks and especially enjoyed Gettysburg and it’s history.

A Member of St. Joseph Church, she had mentored in the RCIA Program.

Cheryl’s love for the outdoors and plants led them to start Pastor’s Plant House in Rocky Grove.

She was married on June 1, 1991 to Joseph R. Pastor and he survives.

Cheryl is also survived by 5 children: Emily Habursky & her husband Kevin of Erie, PA. and their children Rebecka and Colin; Eric Pastor of Pittsburgh and his children Skyler and Kiana Pastor and step daughter Arianne Johnson; Christopher Pastor and his wife Mikyla of West Haven, UT., and his daughter Alexis; Allison Smith & her husband Jeff of Oil City, and their children Gage and Sidney Smith; Sheena Whalen & her husband Sean of Burbank, CA.

She is also survived by one sister: Peggy Craig of Franklin; and two brothers; Richard Stellman & his wife Sharon of TX; Terry Stellman & his wife Theresa of SC.

Several nieces and nephews also survive.

She is also survived by her in laws’ Joseph Pastor and Mary Ann Pastor both of Oil City.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister Diane.

Honoring Cheryls’ wishes, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hillman Cancer Center or to a charity of one’s choice.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

