Iseli Koenig Krauss

On Monday, March 6, 2023, Iseli Krauss passed away at the age of 89 in Newtown, PA.

A passionate educator, she earned her doctoral degree from Rutgers University and would go on to teach at the University of Southern California, Syracuse University, and Clarion University of PA, where she was named a Distinguished Professor Emerita.

As a clinical psychologist and gerontologist, Krauss’s primary focus was cognitive aging, research that would serve her well later in life when she gave presentations on memory and aging to her fellow residents at Pennswood Village, her home for the final 8 years of her life.

At Pennswood she was widely recognized for her strong advocacy for staff and residents; her encyclopedic knowledge of national politics and popular culture; and her predilection for jaunty headgear.

Her love of Korean drama and the musical offerings of BTS was surpassed only by her love of good food, and she could often be found in Pennswood’s communal kitchen boiling lobsters or preparing linguine with clam sauce.

Though she authored dozens of professional publications in her 30-year academic career, Krauss became a wry and keenly observant memoirist in her mid-eighties, crafting essays for Pennswood’s Village Voices, and penning a long-format personal reminiscence of her childhood entitled My Own Skies.

She is survived by daughters Pam and Erika Krauss, son-in-law Jim Bradford, and granddaughters Maya and Phoebe Bradford.

In lieu of a funeral, a memorial celebration of Iseli’s life will be held at Pennswood Village later this spring.

For those wishing to make a donation in her name, Iseli was a longtime supporter of World Central Kitchen, The University of Wooster, and The March of Dimes.

Online tributes can be made at https://www.americanfh.net/.

