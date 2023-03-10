 

Jason Michael Thompson

Friday, March 10, 2023 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-convertNMTZSZtGOPTcJason Michael Thompson, 42, of Leeper, Pa., passed away on March 5, after a courageous and lengthy fight from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.

Born on July 10, 1980, in Monongahela, he is the son of Terry L. and Carol A. Smith Thompson, who survive.

He was a graduate of Elizabeth Forward High School.

Jason was employed as a plumber with Commodore Homes for 24 years.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers.

Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Chrystal Brewer Thompson of Leeper, who he married on June 20, 2007.

A daughter: MaLeah Thompson.

A son: Kaleb Thompson, both of Leeper.

Two brothers: Ryan (Melissa) Thompson of Sutersville; and Brad (Taryn) Thompson of Monongahela.

Nieces and Nephews: Gavin Thompson; Ben Saporito; Gavin and Declan Coen; Ivy and Eli Douglass; Braylyn, Leeam, and Oden Brewer.

Paternal Grandmother: Phyllis Thompson.

Mother-In-Law: Christine Brewer of Parker.

Sister-In-Law: Stefanie (Jeremy) Coen of Six Points.

Brother-In-Law: Brian (Kimberly) Brewer of Emlenton.

He was preceded in death by his Paternal Grandfather: Bob Thompson.

His Maternal Grandparents: Joe and Mary Smith.

His Father-In-Law: Paul Brewer.

A celebration of Jason’s life will be held at the Wentlings Corners Community Hall located at 266 Tippecanoe Rd Knox Pa 16232 on March 18th from 2-4.

Online tributes can be made online at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

