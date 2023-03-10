Michael G. Kelley, 69, of Beaver, formerly of Oil City, passed away at home surrounded by his family, Monday, March 6, 2023.

The eldest son of the late Charles and Faith Kelley, Mike will be greatly missed by his wife of 42-years, Rhonda Beckwith Kelley; children, Bridget (Chris) Dozier, Shannon (Ben) Murray, and Erin Kelley; two grandsons, Thomas Wyatt Dozier and Brennan Murray; brother, Jim (Becky) Kelley; sister, Pattie (Greg) Kelley Fuller; cousin Penny Culbertson; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Kelley-Cano and his nephew, Christopher Huff.

Mike enjoyed a 40-year career as a steamfitter with Local Union 449, as well as serving as a recording secretary for Local Union 47.

He possessed a wealth of sports knowledge and loved coaching and refereeing for many high school athletic competitions, including basketball, football, softball and track and field.

Mike volunteered as a Camp Director for Youth Alternative Childrens Camp in Venango County and as the Director of the Contemporary Band at Our Lady of the Valley, Saints Peter and Paul Church in Beaver where he was a faithful member and lector for many years.

For the last 30 years, Mike and his brother Jim performed locally in a guitar duo, “The Kelley Brothers.”

Many family and friends will remember Mike by his jokes, particularly about the fictional Irishman “O’Malley.”

Mike was an active committee member for the Beaver County Democratic Committee and a longtime season ticket holder for Pitt Football.

He will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, and proud grandfather.

A Celebration of Mike’s life will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Kelly’s Riverside Saloon, Bridgewater.

Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the Noll Funeral Home, Inc., 333 Third St., Beaver.

Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

Memorial donations in Mike’s name may be made to Youth Alternatives of Oil City, Inc., 1 Graff Street, Oil City, PA 16301, or by going to yavenangocounty.org.

The family would like to thank AHN Hospice, especially RN Amanda Gaynor, Kim Meisch, and Chaplin David Silk for the compassionate care given to Mike.

