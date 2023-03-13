 

Local Woman Charged After Police Find Runaway at Her Madison Township Residence Due in Court Tomorrow

Monday, March 13, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

gavelCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is set for Tuesday morning for a local woman facing criminal charges after authorities found a runaway juvenile from Venango County at her Madison Township residence.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 41-year-old Rebecca Lynn Layman, of Rimersburg, is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14, at 9:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.

Layman faces the following charges:

– Obstructing Administration Law/Other Government Function, Misdemeanor 2

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

She is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

PSP Clarion were dispatched to a residence on McNaughton Road in Madison Township, Clarion County, to check for a runaway male juvenile from Venango County on January 30.

According to a criminal complaint, the juvenile was located at Rebecca Layman’s residence on McNaughton Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Clarion County Children & Youth Services had custody of the juvenile at this time. Troopers advised Layman that the juvenile needed to go with CYS as he had run away from his placement in Venango County, according to the complaint.

Layman obstructed troopers from completing this order, the complaint states.

She did not comply and was subsequently arrested, the complaint notes.

Charges were filed against Layman on Tuesday, February 21.

She was arraigned on March 8 in front of Judge Miller.


