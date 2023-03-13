 

Police Investigating Damage at Perry Township Municipal Property

Monday, March 13, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-car-gf9b6eb252_1920 (1)PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a report of criminal mischief that occurred at the Perry Township Municipal property on Saturday afternoon.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, a trooper was dispatched to the Perry Township Municipal Building on Queenstown Road in East Brady, Perry Township, Armstrong County, for a report of damage done to the parking lot around 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.

Police say the suspect was identified and charged through Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen’s office.

The suspect is a known 43-year-old Chicora man.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.


