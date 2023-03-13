Two Individuals Arrested Following Domestic Assault in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were arrested following a physical altercation in Clarion Township on March 4.

Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Joshua Curtis Thompson, of Philadelphia, and 21-year-old Kahiera Yvonne Stevens, of Clarion, on Monday, March 6, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion were dispatched around 12:11 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, to an active domestic violence incident at an apartment on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township.

Upon arrival, troopers located Joshua Thompson outside the apartment and Kahiera Stevens inside the apartment.

Police interviewed Stevens, who related she went to grab a mattress that Thompson was moving and the two got into a physical altercation, the complaint states.

Stevens related she went to grab the mattress, and Thompson grabbed her by her hair and her throat. Once Thompson grabbed her, they went to the floor, and Thompson started striking her in the arm, the complaint indicates.

Stevens related Thompson struck her in her arm, stomach, and forehead. A swollen mark was observed on the back of Stevens’ left arm, the complaint notes.

Stevens related once she got up from the floor, she sprayed mace at Thompson, but only got it on his backpack, the complaint states.

Police then interviewed Thompson, who stated he was packing his stuff when he began to argue with Stevens, the complaint indicates.

Thompson related Stevens threw a can of air freshener at him, which struck him in the head. Thompson related he grabbed Stevens because she was hitting him and that Stevens tried to mace him as well, the complaint notes.

Thompson then stated he and Stevens fell to the ground while she was hitting him, the complaint states.

Thompson had a visible swollen mark on his head from where he was struck, the complaint indicates.

Once recent physical injuries were observed on both individuals, they were placed under arrest, according to the complaint.

Both individuals were arraigned at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, on the following charges in front of District Judge Timothy P. Schill:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Stevens is currently free after posting $10,000.00 monetary bail, while Thompson was lodged in the Clarion County Jail in lieu of a $10,000.00 bond.

A preliminary hearing for Stevens was scheduled for March 7; however, the court document has not been updated.

A preliminary hearing that was scheduled for Thompson on March 7 was rescheduled for April 11 at 9:45 a.m. in front of Judge Quinn.

