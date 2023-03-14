Dan M. Harry, 75, of Franklin, passed away at 10:50 A.M. Friday, March 10, 2023 at UPMC Passavant in McCandless.

Born in Franklin on May 7, 1947, he was the son of the late Paul and Mabel Susan Welton Harry.

He was a 1964 graduate of Franklin High School and was a Salutatorian for his class.

He attended Baldwin Wallace College where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Physics and Math.

He also earned a Masters degree in math from Edinboro University.

Dan started his career as a math and physics teacher at Titusville High School, but he is most remembered for his family business, Harry Brothers Well Drilling.

He took over the business from his father and uncle, and operated it with his cousin Bill for many years.

He was a past president of the Pennsylvania Water Well Association and earned the designation of Master Well Driller from the National Ground Water Contractors Association.

After he closed the family business in the 90s, he went on to work at JM Eagle where he was the maintenance supervisor and project manager.

On June 17, 1967 he married the former Paula Hoover and she survives.

Also surviving are two children, Tracy Miller and her husband John of Fallston, MD; and David Harry and his companion Rawls Whittlesey of Tyrone, Georgia.

He also had two grandchildren, Madelyn and Meredith Miller.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Paul A. “Tony” Harry and his sister, Molly Harry Campbell.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 11:00 A.M. – 12:30 P.M. Saturday, March 18.

A funeral service will be held at 12:30 P.M. Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. David Betz, Deacon of St. John’s Episcopal Church, officiating.

Interment will follow at Nicklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Historical Society or the Pennsylvania Room of the Franklin Library.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

