Featured Local Job: Unit Chef



Laurelbrooke Personal Care currently has opening for a Full-time Unit Chef.

Are you looking for a better work/life balance? Do you want to make an impact on the lives of seniors in your community?

If so, Laurelbrooke Personal Care is looking for you!

Position: Full-Time Unit Chef

The Role at a glance:

Laurelbrooke Personal Care is looking to add an experienced, motivated Unit Chef to our Healthcare team in Brookville, PA. As a floating chef, you will have the opportunity to supervise and participate in the preparation of meals for various locations as assigned.

What you’ll be doing:

Planning, organizing, and supervising culinary operations of retail and catering services.

Planning menus based on various factors, such as market trends, customer preferences, and nutritional considerations.

Conferring with district managers or other departments regarding daily aspects of dining service.

Directing and coordinating the work of kitchen staff.

Other tasks as assigned.

What they’re looking for:

Certification by a recognized culinary institution or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Ability to travel.

At least three years’ experience in culinary management.

Strong leadership and communication skills.

At least one years’ experience in a similar role.

Where you’ll be working:

Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

133 Laurelbrooke Drive

Brookville, PA 15825

For more information please call: 814-849-0494 or email: [email protected]

Cura Hospitality is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.



