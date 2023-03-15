 

Police Ask for Public’s Help After Car Window Smashed in Emlenton Borough

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

glass-g24da8e8ed_1920 (1)EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of criminal mischief in Emlenton Borough.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident happened sometime between 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, and 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, on Kerr Avenue, in Emlenton Borough, Venango County.

Police say the driver’s side window of a 2012 Jeep Patriot was smashed.

The victim is a 31-year-old Emlenton woman.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.


