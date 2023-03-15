Scott H. Tepke, 62, of Fryburg, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

He was born on March 3, 1961 in Niskayuna, NY to the late Robert E. Tepke, who preceded him in death in 2010, and Ilse M. (Astor) Tepke, of Manchester, NJ.

In Scott’s younger years, he attended the University of Maine and Southern Illinois University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in forestry.

He was a silviculturist for the U.S. Forest Service.

Scott had worked for the forest service for 37 years until his retirement in 2022.

He took great pride in performing public services that related to his profession.

He would go to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville to plant trees every year since 2001, and was active in The American Chestnut Foundation, planting chestnut trees and working to restore them to eastern forests.

Aside from forestry, Scott enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, spending time in the woods, and crafting.

He also enjoyed cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Giants.

On July 19, 2014, he was married to Sherri L. Mack, at her home in Fryburg by Pastor Jonathan Bell; she survives him.

In addition to Scott’s mother and wife, he is survived by his children: Jacob C. Tepke and his wife, Christina of Marienville, PA and Tyler S. Thomas and his wife Laynie Letofsky of Thorndale, PA; a brother, Glen R. Tepke and his wife Carol Chetkovich of Santa Cruz, CA; a niece, Paige Tepke of New York, NY; a nephew, Nolan Tepke of Chicago, IL; in-laws: Richard Mack and his wife Susan of Cincinnati, OH, Kenneth Mack and his wife Mary of Punxsutawney, PA, William Mack and his wife Karen of Indiana, PA and Jeffrey Mack of Indiana, PA.

He was preceded in death by his father, his brother Craig E. Tepke, who passed away in 2022, and his first wife, Lori (Baughman) Tepke, who passed away in 2013.

Friends and family will be received on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 9870 Route 36, Tionesta, PA 16353 from 12:00pm to 3:00pm.

A memorial service will follow at 3:00pm with Rev. Rick Helsel as officiant.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Scott’s honor to The American Chestnut Foundation at httpa://support.acf.org/donate/tributes.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

