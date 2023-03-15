Theft of Local Man’s Debit Card Leads to Suspicious Charges on Bank Statements

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An investigation has been launched after suspicious purchases were made on a local man’s debit card.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Tuesday, March 14, the theft happened sometime between 12:00 a.m. on Monday, March 6, and 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, on Liberty Street in Clarion Borough.

Police say the theft of a known male victim’s debit card led to suspicious charges on his bank statements.

The amount of the stolen funds is $898.03.

The victim is a 64-year-old Millcreek Township man.

