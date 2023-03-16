Clarion Rotary Community Auction Registration Now Open

CLARION, Pa. – Registration is now open for the 43rd annual Clarion Rotary Community Auction at clarionrotary.com.

The eBay-style online auction kicks off on March 28 at 6:00 a.m. and runs for four days.

Hundreds of new items and gift cards donated from local businesses will be auctioned off with proceeds funding local Rotary Club initiatives.

Pre-registration and early browsing of auction items are available now at clarionrotary.com.

“The auction is truly a community event with over 200 businesses generously donating items or financial support,” Rotary Auction Committee Co-Chairperson Cynthia Nellis said. “Every year we feel so thankful for the local bidders who purchase items during the auction that support our community. We could not provide the auction each year without the involvement of both local bidders and businesses.”

Over the four-day auction, over 300 items will be auctioned off. Hundreds of auction items close each day of the auction.

“We have thousands of dollars in gift cards to auction off, as well as memberships, tickets, hotel stays, building materials, and electronics,” Nellis continued, adding that financial support for the auction is provided by Penn Highlands Healthcare.

“We are passionate about supporting the Clarion community,” System Director, Marketing, Communications, and Sales for Penn Highlands Healthcare Dave Trudell said. “The auction is unique, as it brings so many people and businesses together within the Clarion community.”

Bidding in the online auction works the same as online bidding on ebay.com. Potential bidders will be able to view images and read descriptions of items up for auction on clarionrotary.com before placing a bid online. To place a bid, potential bidders need only to register with an email address and complete the log-in process. Outbid notices will automatically be emailed to bidders.

Bidders do not need a credit card to bid online, however, may use cash, check, or credit card to pay for goods in-person on pickup day slated for April 1, 2023, at the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry.

“We are overwhelmed with the generous donations made to the Rotary Club this year for the auction,” Nellis continued.

Items up for bid in the auction include a Meta Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset, a Nintendo Switch, a Weber Natural Gas Grill, wine-making supplies, and Pirate’s tickets, as well as traditional favorites including flooring, massages, outdoor equipment, YETI Coolers, and hundreds of gift cards to local restaurants, retailers, healthcare providers, & home services.

“The Clarion Rotary Club and our community business leaders have come together once again to bring you one of the biggest local fundraisers of the year. Every single dollar is injected right back into the Clarion community,” Rotary Auction Committee Co-Chairperson Jarred Heuer said.

“These funds are used to support our local students in the form of five academic and civic-related scholarships, multiple leadership academies, and has also helped build and support local community resources like the Clarion Hospital Cancer Center and the YMCA.”

Heuer added and estimated that the auction raises between $23,000.00 and $25,000.00 each year.

“The amount of support this auction has received this year from our local businesses is remarkable,” Nellis explained. “Most small businesses had a very difficult year in 2022 with an ambivalent outlook for 2023, yet most were more than willing to support the Clarion Rotary Auction. That says something about the impact this fundraiser has locally, but it also speaks volumes about our community business leaders.”

Pre-registration and feature photos with descriptions of items are available now at clarionrotary.com. Bidding starts at 6:00 a.m. on March 28. Inquiries about the auction may be sent to [email protected]

Rotary International unites a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges and creating lasting change. Rotary connects 1.2 million people of action from more than 36,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.

For more information, visit Rotary.org.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.