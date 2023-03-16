Featured Local Job: Boys’ Varsity Soccer Head Coach

Keystone School District is hiring a Boys’ Soccer Coach beginning with the 2023-24 School Year.

All interested candidates should send:

Letter of Interest

Three Letters of Reference

Current Clearances

Send above items to:

Mrs. Kelli McNaughton, High School Principal

700 Beatty Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: Until Position is Filled.

