Featured Local Job: Boys’ Varsity Soccer Head Coach
Thursday, March 16, 2023 @ 08:03 AM
Keystone School District is hiring a Boys’ Soccer Coach beginning with the 2023-24 School Year.
All interested candidates should send:
- Letter of Interest
- Three Letters of Reference
- Current Clearances
Send above items to:
Mrs. Kelli McNaughton, High School Principal
700 Beatty Avenue
Knox, PA 16232
Deadline: Until Position is Filled.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.