Clarion Area High School to Present ‘Mamma Mia!’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Area High School will be presenting the beloved musical Mamma Mia! on March 30, 31, and April 1st at the high school’s auditorium.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the show will start promptly at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are $8.00 for adults and $5.00 for students and senior citizens.

Tickets are available for purchase ahead of time by emailing Nate Blachier at [email protected], or can be purchased at the door.

Mamma Mia! tells the story of Sophie, a young woman who lives with her mother, Donna, on a small Greek island where they run a hotel.

As Sophie’s wedding day approaches, she becomes determined to discover the identity of her father, whom she has never met. After reading her mother’s old diary, Sophie invites three men from Donna’s past to the wedding, believing that one of them is her father.

As the wedding day draws closer, tensions rise between Donna and her former lovers, who are all surprised to learn that they may have fathered a child.

Meanwhile, Sophie struggles with her own doubts and fears about marriage and her future. With the help of her mother and her mother’s friends, including her former bandmates from the group Donna and the Dynamos, Sophie learns about the power of love and family.

Through a series of energetic and colorful musical numbers featuring hit songs by ABBA, Mamma Mia! tells a heartwarming story about the bonds that tie us together and the importance of finding our own place in the world.

Clarion Area High School’s production of Mamma Mia! is directed by John Greenawalt, Sarah Matson, and Nate Blachier.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.